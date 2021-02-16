II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 822.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -817.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. II-VI’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on II-VI from $86.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $1,554,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,484,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,379 shares of company stock worth $10,753,349 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.