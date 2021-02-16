IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Price Up 16.4%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) rose 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 181,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 52,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.92.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.