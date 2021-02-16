ILCOIN (ILC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $98,941.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ILCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ILCOIN has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $98,941.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ILCOIN alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007037 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ILCOIN Token Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,593,276,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,579,987 tokens. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Token Trading

ILCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.