Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

