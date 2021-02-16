Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $570.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $410.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $504.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,657. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

