iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) Stock Price Up 15.7%

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA)’s share price was up 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 1,753,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,087,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a market cap of C$96.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Cassandra Capital L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,808,572 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,143.20.

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers GeoViewPort, a web-based platform that enables assessment professionals to simultaneously generate customized portals to view multiple elements related to a property, including street level imagery, aerial imagery, advanced mapping tools, property valuation details, comparable property analysis, and structural characteristics.

