Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.06, but opened at C$0.98. Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 56,442 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.57 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.96 million. Analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Ross Phelps sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550,796 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,656.50.

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) Company Profile (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

