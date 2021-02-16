IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.47

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 5338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.85.
IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.
