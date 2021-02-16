IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.47

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 5338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $10,079,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

