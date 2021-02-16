iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Trading Up 6.2%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 149,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 77,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.70.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 146.24%. The firm had revenue of $109.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

