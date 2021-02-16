IMI (LON:IMI) PT Lowered to GBX 1,450 at Credit Suisse Group

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded IMI to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

LON IMI traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,340 ($17.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,582. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,347 ($17.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.81.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

