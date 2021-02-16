IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,341.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,341 ($17.52) and last traded at GBX 1,329 ($17.36), with a volume of 38399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,317 ($17.21).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMI. Liberum Capital raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

