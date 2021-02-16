IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMIAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

