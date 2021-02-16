Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada Sells 763 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $11,567.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rudolf Okada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 560 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $6,792.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 251 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $2,319.24.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $583,074.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. 1,065,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMMR. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

