Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Trading Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.94. 1,065,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,098,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Specifically, Director William C. Martin sold 1,149,313 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $11,263,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,043,057 shares of company stock valued at $29,621,032. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $375.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

