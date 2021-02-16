ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICCC stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 million, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

