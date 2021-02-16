Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Gap Up to $20.81

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $23.90. Immunic shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 3,237 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $537.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

