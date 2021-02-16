Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Gap Up to $20.81

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $23.90. Immunic shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 3,237 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
The company has a market cap of $537.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.
About Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
