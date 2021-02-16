ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 18.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price fell 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.62. 5,750,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 2,772,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 182.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ImmunoGen by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ImmunoGen by 56.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 473.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 272,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

