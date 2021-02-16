Immunovant Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,071% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Immunovant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Immunovant by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 350,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,624. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

IMVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

