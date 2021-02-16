Immunovant’s (IMVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,624. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Immunovant by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 819,890 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

