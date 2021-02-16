Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

