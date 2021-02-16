Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.00

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 199134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

