Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $809.12

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $809.12 and traded as low as $798.00. Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at $826.00, with a volume of 70,160 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 809.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 610.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,177 shares of company stock worth $220,826,342.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

