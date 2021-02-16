Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.81

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.81 and traded as high as $20.92. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 232,900 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMBBY shares. Citigroup cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.