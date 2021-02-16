Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.05

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.05 and last traded at $116.57, with a volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.67.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $5,386,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,932,143 shares of company stock valued at $141,039,255.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

