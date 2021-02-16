Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading 9.6% Higher

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.62. 246,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 356,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 6.98.
In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.