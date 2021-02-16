Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading 9.6% Higher

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.62. 246,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 356,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 6.98.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

