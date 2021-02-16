Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

IRT stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

