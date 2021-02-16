Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.00

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 171,613 shares worth $11,296,631. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

