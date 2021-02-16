Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.91 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $12.42 million and $1.91 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $14.53 or 0.00029945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

Indexed Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

