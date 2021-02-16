IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,458.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

