IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 16,606 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

