Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) Trading 34.6% Higher

Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA)’s stock price traded up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.70. 1,314,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 462,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) from C$0.55 to C$0.63 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$72.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.09.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.