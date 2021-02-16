Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 151,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 198,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

About Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

