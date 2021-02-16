Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.88

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.88 and last traded at $90.60, with a volume of 196824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,788,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

