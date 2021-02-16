Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 14th total of 1,155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 528.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

