Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.68. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 78,474 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $265.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.