Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.68. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 78,474 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $265.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
