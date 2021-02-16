InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) were up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 605,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 370,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

