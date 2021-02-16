InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) were up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 605,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 370,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.56.
About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.