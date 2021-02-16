Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $473.13

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $473.13 and traded as high as $529.00. Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at $528.00, with a volume of 2,674,756 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

The company has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a PE ratio of -9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 530.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.13.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

