ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Issue $0.12 Semi-annual Dividend

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.
ING Groep has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
NYSE ING traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 5,915,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.36.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
