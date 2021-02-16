ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Issue $0.12 Semi-annual Dividend

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 5,915,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.