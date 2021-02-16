Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Ingles Markets worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 821.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $52.50.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.