Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Position Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Ingles Markets worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ingles Markets by 821.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ingles Markets by 35.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

