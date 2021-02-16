Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

