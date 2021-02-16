Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 29.8%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) dropped 29.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 1,073,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average daily volume of 109,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

INBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at $8,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,168,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

