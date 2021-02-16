Ink Trading Up 64.5% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Ink has a market capitalization of $690,767.14 and $110,553.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00259746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00084412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.00418079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00182659 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.