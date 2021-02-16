Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.39

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.39 and traded as high as $28.18. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 1,267,695 shares changing hands.

INE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$28.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -44.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

