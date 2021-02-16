Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $6.78. Innodata shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 6,775 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 million, a P/E ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 118,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $477,014.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,297 shares of company stock worth $1,058,889 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Innodata by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

