Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading Up 5%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 128,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 274,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 118,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $477,014.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,297 shares of company stock worth $1,058,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Innodata by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

