Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.92

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $218.92 and last traded at $217.77, with a volume of 1401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.40.
IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.69.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.