Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.92

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $218.92 and last traded at $217.77, with a volume of 1401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.40.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 96.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

