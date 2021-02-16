InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Trading Up 11.2%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 133,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 95,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

