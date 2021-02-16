INO COIN (INO) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $7.57 or 0.00015194 BTC on major exchanges. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $592,658.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00842685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.46 or 0.04966788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024117 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00031823 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

