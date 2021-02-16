Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.82

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $8,358,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,702,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

